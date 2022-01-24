Aparna Yadav Seeks Blessings From Mulayam; Says Will Remain His Daughter-in-Law

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav met her father-in-law and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday, 23 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @aparna4bjp)
Speaking to reporters, Aparna said she met the Samajwadi Party (SP) founder after joining BJP in order to seek his blessings and added that she would always remain his daughter-in-law.
She later carried out a door-to-door campaign in Lucknow, where she appealed to the people to vote for the saffron party.
Aparna reportedly said that, mothers, sisters all feel safe in BJP government. "I want to appeal to people 'Ek bar Phirse BJP Sarkar Banaiye, 2022 Mein Kesariya Lehraiye," she said, as per PTI.
Aparna Yadav had joined the BJP on Wednesday, 19 January.
"I am very thankful to the BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work and the various schemes of the BJP," Yadav had said at the joining ceremony.
The UP Assembly elections, which will take place in seven phases beginning 10 February, will see parties contesting in 403 Assembly constituencies.
