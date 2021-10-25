UP Congress Leaders Lalitesh Tripathi, Rajesh Pati Tripathi Join TMC

The TMC has seen the influx of a large number of political leaders in the recent past.

In September, former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader for over 40 years, Luizinho Faleiro, had joined the Trinamool Congress.

He, along with nine others from Goa – a mix of politicians and civil society members – had joined the TMC as the party enters the electoral fray in Goa, ahead of elections in the state in early 2022.