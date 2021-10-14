In TMC's Festival Shopping List, 'Big' BJP Leaders, 'Caste-Aways' & Classic Cong

While everyone and their cousin in Bengal would raise (valid) questions on Supriyo’s ability to garner votes or even his temperament to work with the party organization, Delhi was convinced that his induction into TMC was “as big as it could get”. Supriyo, who clearly did not have anything to gain from the BJP anymore, was happy to be offered a place next to Banerjee and in the TMC, as his former party’s organization in Bengal is seen to be collapsing. Leaders like Supriyo are ones with “ambition but little bargaining power”, said a party insider. “They are the best kind of people to be inducted. The party doesn’t need to offer or promise them much in terms of an organizational post. It just has to offer them a place so that their political career does not end.”



Since his induction, Supriyo has done what almost everyone in Bengal expected him to – sing songs for TMC during Mahalaya. This time however, the star singer, had to perform a song written and composed by Mamata Banerjee herself. For someone who’s sang to the tunes of Jatin-Lalit, Nadeem-Shravan and the lines, this playback assignment may not be the highlight of Supriyo’s career. But well, at least he has one.

With Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, who quit to join the BJP, and then made his gharwaapsi to the TMC after the elections, the considerations were slightly different. By all parameters, Roy was known as one of TMC’s biggest leaders and a person responsible for a lot of the party’s organizational growth in its initial years. Moreover, Roy, who contested an election for the first time in two decades, won his seat as a BJP candidate, unlike Supriyo. As was evident while he was in the BJP, Mukul also still holds sway amongst a portion of TMC leaders and party workers. His return to the TMC, after being sidelined by the BJP, thus helps the party perceptionally – but more importantly, Roy’s organizational skills and liasioning is something that the TMC can use in Bengal as well as in states where it is looking to expand. When he was with the TMC earlier, Roy had also led the party’s (unsuccessful efforts) in Tripura and Meghalaya.