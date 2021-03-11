Chaos in Delhi Assembly Over Riots Report: BJP MLA Marshalled Out

Chaos ensued in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, 11 March, after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged the involvement of a political party in the 2020 Delhi riots, PTI reported.
Khan, who is the chairman of the Assembly’s Minority Welfare Committee, made the allegation during his presentation of the report on the February 2020 Delhi riots.
The House was subsequently adjourned amid the commotion, with the political party's name expunged by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
Delhi saw violence in February last year, which resulted in the death of about 53 people. A majority of the victims were Muslims. Starting on 23 February, clashes frequently erupted between anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The Delhi Police has stuck to its claim that the riots were part of a larger ‘conspiracy’ to defame Modi during former US President Donald Trump’s Delhi visit. On the other hand, the police has been accused of either their complicity in the violence, or their inaction.
Several activists such as Umar Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi among others, who led the anti-CAA movement, have been subsequently arrested and charged with sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
