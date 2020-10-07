UP Police Files FIRs Against 19 in Hathras Case – Who Are They?

Amidst mounting criticism over its handling of the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh police has said that it has registered 19 FIRs across the state, claiming that there was a "conspiracy" being hatched to push the state into turmoil. Some of the charges included by the police in the main FIR filed in Hathras case include sedition, conspiracy and promoting religious hatred. Here are some of the people who have been named by UP Police in these FIRs.

1. Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

On 1 October, an FIR was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as around 200 party workers under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, PTI reported, quoting Gautam Buddh Nagar police. The case was filed against them over their march towards Hathras and their first attempt to meet the family of the victim. UP Police had earlier detained them near the Yamuna Expressway the same day.

2. Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhim Army Chief

File image of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been named in a FIR along with 400-500 unknown persons under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Act, for violating Section 144 on his visit to Hathras. Azad, along with members of the Bhim Army, had gone to Hathras on Sunday, 4 October, to meet the family members of the rape victim.

3. AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar had visited the Hathras rape victim's family four days after announcing that he was COVID-19 positive.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar has also been named in an FIR, for allegedly visiting the family of the victim in Hathras, just five days after he had tested COVID-19 positive. The MLA had announced on Twitter, on 29 September, that he had tested positive and visited Hathras on 4 October. He too has been booked under the Epidemic Act.

4. Kerala Journalist, Three Others

A journalist based in Kerala and three other people were arrested in Mathura on Monday, 5 October, while they were on their way to Delhi from Hathras for alleged links with the radical group, Popular Front of India (PFI). They have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

5. 'Unknown People' For Sedition & Conspiracy

In one of the six FIRs filed in Hathras, the police has named "unknown people" for sedition and conspiracy, further alleging that the victim's family was offered Rs 50 lakh to lie about the state government, reported NDTV. The FIR also mentions "a journalist" who "tried to coax victim's brother to record the bite of parents saying they were not satisfied with the UP government." Besides the six cases at different police stations in Hathras, 13 more FIRs have been filed in Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Allahabad, Ayodhya and Lucknow, for "vitiating the atmosphere" in the state. (With inputs from NDTV)