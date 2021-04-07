UP Govt Says Mukhtar Ansari Is Healthy, Refutes Brother’s Claims

Ansari had been incarcerated in the Rupnagar jail since January 2019 over a case of extortion.

A 150-member UP Police team from Banda, including a company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, equipped with sophisticated weapons left for Punjab on Monday morning to bring back the BSP MLA from Mau, PTI had reported.

Punjab’s home department had written to UP home department’s additional chief secretary to take the politician’s custody from the jail on or before 8 April.

UP had filed a writ petition seeking the MLA’s transfer, following which the Supreme Court, in an order dated 26 March, allowed the plea and directed Punjab to transfer Ansari to UP’s Banda jail within two weeks.

Ansari has been booked for extortion and criminal intimidation, based on the complaint of a CEO of Homeland Group that operates in Punjab and Delhi. The Punjab Police picked up Ansari and brought him to Ropar jail on a production warrant from UP, and he has been lodged there since, reported The Indian Express.