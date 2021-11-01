'Talibani Mentality': UP CM on Akhilesh's 'Patel, Gandhi, Jinnah' Remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, 1 November, hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, a day after the latter mentioned Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath as Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi as Jawaharlal Nehru.
WHAT DID AKHILESH YADAV SAY?
Addressing a rally in Hardoi on Sunday, Yadav according to NDTV, said:
Further, he attacked the BJP as well as its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), pointing out that "It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology.”
HOW DID THE BJP REACT?
Thus, on Monday, the UP Chief Minister lashed out at Yadav, dubbing his remarks “shameful” and indicative of “Taliban mentality”.
According to ANI, Adityanath said:
"The Samajwadi Party chief yesterday compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is shameful. It's the Talibani mentality that believes in dividing. Sardar Patel united the country. Currently, under the leadership of PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), work is underway to achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat (One India, Best India).”
Other BJP leaders too attacked Yadav, in the aftermath of his comments, with BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi alleging that “Mulayam Singh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav's father) will also hold his head in despair after hearing this from Akhilesh Yadav.”
Meanwhile, UP’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya reportedly said that Yadav should be called “Akhilesh Ali Jinnah”.
MORE DETAILS
Meanwhile, Yadav was quoted by PTI as saying he would not be contesting the next Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections.
According to the report, Yadav, however, also said that his party’s alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls was final and seat-sharing was yet to be discussed.
