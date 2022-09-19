Samajwadi Party Stages Protest, UP Assembly Monsoon Session Off to a Rocky Start

As the Monsoon Session of both the houses of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly started on Monday, 19 September, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav led a protest march to highlight issues such as unemployment, crime against women, and price rise among others.

Akhilesh Yadav and his party leaders have returned to the party office after they were stopped by UP Police from entering the Vidhan Sabha.

According to the police, the protest march was stopped because the party refused to follow a designated route that wouldn't have caused traffic congestion.

The session has been adjourned for the day and the Assembly is set to assemble on 20 September at 11 am.