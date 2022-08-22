BJP Foisting False Cases on Oppn Leaders Ahead of 2024 LS Polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking to reporters in Azamgarh, Yadav said, "Why is the BJP already in the preparation mode for the 2024 election? False cases are being lodged against opposition leaders and action is being taken against them through government agencies. It is because they (BJP) do not have an answer to real issues such as inflation and unemployment. To divert people's attention and also to ensure that leaders do not raise their voice on these issues, false cases are being foisted on them and they are being sent to jail."

Commenting about the recent political developments in Delhi, he said, "The New York Times has said that there has been an improvement in the education sector there, but the Centre is not able to accept it and a case was made out against them (AAP leaders)."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 19 August, listed 16 accused, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in its FIR on the alleged excise scam, following 12-hour-long raids at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader's residence.