Uddhav Can Hold Dusshera Rally at Shivaji Park, Says HC: Why Is It Significant?

30 October 1966 - A 40-year old Bal Thackeray addressed his first Dusshera mega rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after the formation of the Shiv Sena that year.

24 October 2012 - An 86-year-old Bal Thackeray addressed his last Dusshera rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, and appealed the cadre to "take care of Uddhav Thackeray" after him.

For 56 years, barring the two years of pandemic in 2020 and 2021, a Thackeray has addressed the state and the Shiv Sena cadre on every Dusshera at the iconic Shivaji park in Mumbai's Dadar suburb. But for the first time in 56 years, the Shiv Sena's 'tradition' was challenged by the Eknath Shinde faction, amid a tussle for the legacy of the party following a split in June this year.