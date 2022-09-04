Madhya Pradesh Karni Sena Leader Dies After He Was Stabbed, Multiple Times

Representational image of a crime scene.
Rohit Singh Rajput, a member of the right wing group Karni Sena was on Friday, 2 September, stabbed to death at Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi by three men in front of the municipality office in the area.
The accused — Rahul Rajput, Ankit Bhat and Ishu Malviya — had stabbed Rajput, town secretary of Karni Sena in Itarsi allegedly over an old dispute. All three have since been arrested.
The trio also stabbed Rajput's friend Sachin Patel, when he tried to save the former, reported NDTV.
Following the incident, both were taken to a private hospital, where Rajput was declared as brought dead. His friend Patel, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment and is reportedly in a critical condition.
Speaking to NDTV, RS Chauhan, Itarsi Police Station in-charge said that Rajput was killed over an old dispute. The main accused in the case, he said is a 27 year old man named Ranu alias Rahul.
On the night of Friday, the three men approached the victim and his friend who were standing in the main market area close to a tea shop. Soon the two groups engaged in a scuffle and all of a sudden one of the three men pulled out a knife and stabbed Rajput, several times.
Meanwhile, the residence of one of the accused Ankit Bhat was demolished under the watch of officials including Sub Divisional Magistrate Madan Raghuvanshi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mahendra Chauhan, who said the house was an encroachment. The houses of the other two accused would also be demolished, sources told the publication.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
