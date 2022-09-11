Workers of Rival Sena Factions Clash in Mumbai; FIRs Against Both Sides, 5 Held

Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp clashed with each other in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, 11 September, officials said.

After complaints from the two groups, Mumbai Police registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against 10 to 20 members of both the sides, including local MLA Sada Sarvankar, they said.

The Dadar police also arrested five Sena workers who were later released on bail, they said.