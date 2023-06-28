Congress Appoints TS Singh Deo Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh Months Before Polls

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (left) and now Deputy CM TS Singh Deo.
(Photo: Twitter/Bhupesh Baghel.)
The Congress on Wednesday, 28 June, appointed TS Singh Deo the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh ahead of the Assembly elections in the state due later this year.
"INC President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for appointment of TS Singh Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Deo expressed his gratitude to the party, and said that he would begin work in his new role for the upcoming Assembly elections.
"First of all, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for this responsibility given to me by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. We have to go ahead by taking everyone together and try to complete the work in the limited time we have (until the State election)," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Deo and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have reportedly had several disagreements in the past. Hence, the appointment of the former could have several implications for the upcoming Assembly elections, as well as the post of CM if the Congress is re-elected to power in the state.
Baghel, however, took to Twitter after the announcement to congratulate Deo in a show of unity. "We are ready. Congratulations and best wishes to Maharaj Saheb for his responsibility as Deputy Chief Minister," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)