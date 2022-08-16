TRS Leader Hacked to Death After Flag Hoisting on I-Day, Section 144 Imposed

A Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader Tammineni Krishnaiah was allegedly hacked to death at a village in Khammam district on Monday, 15 August, as he was returning home from the hoisting of the tricolour at an Independence Day function.
Krishnaiah, an aide of former minister and TRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao, was chased and stopped by four people in an auto, who stabbed him to death and fled the scene, as per the police.
The Telangana Police has constituted special teams to capture the culprits.
Section 144 has been imposed in the area amid the tensions, banning unlawful assembly.
Following Krishnaiah’s death, his supporters attacked CPI(M) leader Tammineni Koteswara Rao’s house, blaming him for the murder. They damaged vehicles and vandalised furniture and other items. Police personnel were deployed to bring them under control.
Krishnaiah’s family members have alleged that CPI(M) sympathisers from the village are behind the murder, and stated that there was a political rivalry between TRS and CPI(M) leaders in the region.
“Krishnaiah’s family members say that there is a power tussle between TRS and CPI(M), and CPI(M) sympathisers from the village are behind the murder,” Khammam Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Law and Order) Subhash Chandra Bose was quoted as saying.
She alleged that the CPI(M) leaders resented her father as he was not subservient to them as they expected him to be.
“They would threaten people who would associate themselves with my father, they would encroach on people’s lands, do injustice to them. My father would help them out. Everyone warned him to be careful, that they would hurt him,” she alleged.
