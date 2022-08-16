TRS Leader Hacked to Death After Flag Hoisting on I-Day, Section 144 Imposed

Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader Tammineni Krishnaiah was allegedly hacked to death in a village in Khammam district on Monday, 15 August, as he was returning home from the hoisting of the tricolour at an Independence Day function.

Krishnaiah, an aide of former minister and TRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao, was chased and stopped by four people in an auto, who stabbed him to death and fled the scene, as per the police.

The Telangana Police has constituted special teams to capture the culprits.