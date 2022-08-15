TRS Leader Hacked to Death, Supporters Accuse His Cousin Who Belongs to CPI(M)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Tammineni Krishnaiah was hacked to death at Teldarupalli village of Khammam Rural Mandal in Telangana on Monday, 15 August.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram’s relatives accused him and his brother Koteshwar Rao of murdering their cousin Krishnaiah.