Man Held for Stabbing Woman in Telangana Park; 'No Fear of Law,' Says NCW

A degree student was attacked with a knife at the Forest Office Park in Telangana's Nalgonda town on the afternoon of Tuesday, 9 August. As per the police, the attacker, who was nabbed hours later, had been harassing and stalking the student.

On Tuesday, a man identified as Rohit, who is a second-year BBA student, approached the woman in the park, asking to speak with her in private.

After the two moved aside, the man allegedly stabbed her, leaving wounds on her face, hands, stomach, and legs.

Speaking to TV9, the health worker treating the woman said, "The facial injuries are deep, both forearms also have deep lacerations. We are yet to see to what extent any nerves were cut. The abdomen also has deep cuts, and we have to ascertain the extent of injuries."