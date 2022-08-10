Man Held for Stabbing Woman in Telangana Park; 'No Fear of Law,' Says NCW

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Lijumol Joseph/The Quint)
A degree student was attacked with a knife at the Forest Office Park in Telangana's Nalgonda town on the afternoon of Tuesday, 9 August. As per the police, the attacker, who was nabbed hours later, had been harassing and stalking the student.
On Tuesday, a man identified as Rohit, who is a second-year BBA student, approached the woman in the park, asking to speak with her in private.
After the two moved aside, the man allegedly stabbed her, leaving wounds on her face, hands, stomach, and legs.
Speaking to TV9, the health worker treating the woman said, "The facial injuries are deep, both forearms also have deep lacerations. We are yet to see to what extent any nerves were cut. The abdomen also has deep cuts, and we have to ascertain the extent of injuries."
"Very unfortunate incident happened in Telangana. It happens when police doesn't take stalking seriously and doesn't take action on stalkers. There is no fear of law and order in the state [sic]," Sharma said in her tweet.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Nalgonda DSP V Narsimha Reddy added, "Her brother had informed Rohit’s parents, who assured them that he wouldn’t bother her anymore. Since then, he hadn’t contacted her until this attack."
(With inputs from IANS and The New Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)