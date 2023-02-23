Objects Hurled as Delhi Councillors Brawl Over Standing Committee Election

What they're saying: "BJP Councillors just tried to attack me while I was conducting the Standing Committee elections, as per Supreme Court orders! This is the extent of BJP's Gundagardi that they are trying to attack a woman Mayor," Delhi's newly elected Mayor and AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi said in a tweet.

"This is absolutely shocking and unacceptable!" tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Flip side: "Which secret voting is conducted while carrying cellphones? You know you are going to lose and you are doing this to send photos of the voting to your high command. This is reducing democracy to a joke. We demand that you cancel the 50 votes already cast," said Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.