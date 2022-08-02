'Jholewala Fakir': Mahua Moitra's Response to 'Hiding Louis Vuitton Bag' Claim

Responding to criticism that she tried to hide her Louis Vuitton bag amid a debate on price rise in Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, 2 August, took to Twitter to brandish her bag, which she has been seen carrying to Parliament on several occasions.

This comes after Moitra was seen putting her branded bag under the table while TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who was right next to her, was criticising the Centre over the rise in prices on Monday.

A Twitter user claimed that Moitra attempted to hide the bag when the issue of price rise was raised.