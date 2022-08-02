'Jholewala Fakir': Mahua Moitra's Response to 'Hiding Louis Vuitton Bag' Claim

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha on Monday, 1 August.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Responding to criticism that she tried to hide her Louis Vuitton bag amid a debate on price rise in Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday, 2 August, took to Twitter to brandish her bag, which she has been seen carrying to Parliament on several occasions.
This comes after Moitra was seen putting her branded bag under the table while TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who was right next to her, was criticising the Centre over the rise in prices on Monday.
A Twitter user claimed that Moitra attempted to hide the bag when the issue of price rise was raised.
Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticised Moitra.
BJP spokesperson Shaina Chudasama Munot said, "TMC MP Mahua Moitra hides her expensive Louis Vuitton bag, while one of her colleagues was giving her parliament speech on prise rise. The handbag is believed to be of Rs 1.6 Lakh! Aur Kitne Acche din Chahiye @Mahua Moitra ?"
Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh also ridiculed Moitra, alleging that she "silently" hid her bag amid the debate on inflation.
Priti Gandhi, a Karnataka BJP worker, said that Moitra represents a "deceptive, evil ideology" and alleged that the MP smirked after removing her bag.
"You gotta give it to the lady!! Watch how swiftly @MahuaMoitra moves her bag as soon as the word "mehangai" is mentioned....and then follows a condescending smirk. It truly reflects the deceptive, evil ideology of the party she represents!!" she said.
On the other hand, several people took to Twitter to defend Moitra, highlighting that there was nothing wrong in her using a branded bag.
Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, meanwhile, said that Moitra's bag was getting more attention in the news than vital issues like inflation.
"Is inflation trending? Discussion in Parliament that concerns people not being able to buy food? No, a former investment banker's old handbag is. Choose where you want to get your news," Nundy said on Twitter.
A Twitter user also uploaded a picture of Union Minister Smriti Irani, in which she can be seen purportedly carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.
"I like your 2.25 lakh worth Louis Vuitton Bag, Madam Minister @smritiirani," the user said, while tagging Moitra.
On the other hand, a Twitter user stated that there was nothing wrong for a woman MP to be dressed fashionably or carry an expensive bag.
"So what if she uses a @LouisVuitton? What is wrong if a woman politician prefers to be excellently dressed? What is wrong if she prefers to carry luxury brands? Some prefer to be open about their wealth and not hide it behind ugly bedsheet kind sarees (sic)."
Another Twitter user asked why Moitra was being criticised over using a branded bag, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not despite wearing expensive suits.
"Former Investment Banker with salary in crores can't carry a @LouisVuitton bag. But Modi, ex tea seller can wear a monogrammed suit worth 1 Million INR from tax payers money. HYPOCRISY!" she said.
