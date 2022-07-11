After Mahua Moitra vs Her Party, It's Now BJP vs Trinamool Over Goddess Kali

What Was a Mahua Moitra vs TMC, is Now a TMC vs BJP Fight, Over Worshipping Kali
(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)
It has been a long and tumultuous week for TMC’s Krishnanagar MP and firebrand speaker Mahua Moitra after she found herself in the center of controversy over her comments at the India Today East Conclave.
Her remarks about how she pictured the Hindu goddess of time and death Kali made her the subject of continuous Hindutva trolling, FIRs from across the country and worst of all – her own party distancing itself from her comments.
But what started as yet another Mahua Moitra vs TMC saga, was hijacked by the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Goddess Kali during his speech on Sunday, 10 July.
Speaking at the India Today conclave on 5 July, Moitra said:
She further added that she has the freedom to envision her goddess in that form, as much as others have the freedom to worship their gods and goddesses as ‘vegetarian and white-clothed'.
Her comments came amid the ongoing controversy over the poster of Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s film ‘Kaali’ which depicts an actor playning dressed as the goddess, smoking a cigarette. Several users claimed that the poster "hurt religious sentiments".
The video of her comment posted online went viral and invited backlash immediately. The TMC immediately distanced itself from her, and tweeted that they condemn such comments.
Moitra clarified in a tweet shortly after, that her comments were not made in reference to the poster, and that she did not mention ‘cigarette-smoking’ anywhere. But that didn’t stop the trolling or the FIRs.
The narrative took a complete 360-degree turn on Sunday after PM Modi invoked the goddess while speaking at an event organized by the Ramakrishna Mission. He said that the blessings of 'Maa Kali are always with the country', which is moving ahead with a spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.
PM Modi’s comments shifted the focus from Moitra to him as parties including TMC and even CPI-M whose leaders were previously attacking Moitra, made PM Modi their target.
TMC MP Sougata Roy said that the Prime Minister does not know about Kali puja.
Meanwhile, CPI-M MP Bikash Bhattacharya too slammed the PM saying that he should talk about the constitution and ‘safeguarding all religions’ instead of ‘speaking on a particular religion and invoking God’.
BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya who had been going tooth and nail against Moitra, tweeted in PM Modi’s praise.
Moitra, who has been very vocal in defense of her statement from the get-go, slammed Malviya.
BJP MP Smriti Irani, during her visit to Howrah on Monday, 11 June, said that TMC is a repeat offender when it comes to insulting gods and goddesses.
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without naming Moitra said that people make mistakes, but they can be rectified.
Moitra has a mind of her own, and she hasn’t always towed the party line when it comes to expressing her opinions about issues. Recently, she condemned the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in her district of Nadia. She had promised justice to the family of the victim. She even visited the family.
This was at variance with the party's stand.
Her comments came after CM Banerjee was accused of victim-blaming when talking about the incident and invited backlash from many. While Moitra’s comments can be seen as damage-control after the CM’s remarks, it must be noted that in the TMC, Mamata Banerjee’s word is the last word.
This came amidst infighting between the Mahua camp and the Jayant Saha camp in Nadia which had even led to the party performing poorly in the Assembly elections in the district. BJP won nine out of 17 seats in the district of which Moitra was in-charge.
She was later made the party’s state-in-charge in Goa before the Assembly elections. She was replaced by Kirti Azad after the party drew a blank in the polls.
While Moitra doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, and the TMC had previously benefitted from this trait, it is now coming in the way of the party’s national ambitions and changing electoral strategies to suit the same.
