'TMC Gave Fake Promises of Tickets': Ex-Goa MLA Mamledar After Joining Congress

Former Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar is welcomed to the Congress party on 11 January
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Former Goa MLA and retired police officer, Lavoo Mamledar, joined the Congress on Tuesday, 11 January, after resigning from the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) on 24 December.
Merely three months after he joined the TMC in September last year, Mamledar, a former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA from Ponda in south Goa, resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party last month, claiming that it was making false promises and playing communal politics.
Speaking on the occasion, Mamledar said, “I left TMC because I didn’t want to share dais with MGP leaders, who have alliance with TMC. The leaders who joined TMC will leave party soon as they are giving fake promises of tickets.”
He also said that he decided to join the Congress because the party is secular and focuses on serving the people.
Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said, “Congress has been working for the people from last many years. I got a job as a police officer during the Congress regime without paying for it. Jobs were not sold then.”
Dinesh Rao welcomed Mamledar to Congress and said that the party will be even stronger with his joining as he has a good connect with the people of Goa.
