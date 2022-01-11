'TMC Gave Fake Promises of Tickets': Ex-Goa MLA Mamledar After Joining Congress

Speaking on the occasion, Mamledar said, “I left TMC because I didn’t want to share dais with MGP leaders, who have alliance with TMC. The leaders who joined TMC will leave party soon as they are giving fake promises of tickets.”

He also said that he decided to join the Congress because the party is secular and focuses on serving the people.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said, “Congress has been working for the people from last many years. I got a job as a police officer during the Congress regime without paying for it. Jobs were not sold then.”