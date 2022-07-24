‘Won’t Interfere’: TMC Demands Time-Bound Probe in ED Case Against Chatterjee

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has no connection with the woman from whose possession a huge amount of cash was recovered, news agency PTI reported.

"The party demands time-bound investigation in the case," he said, maintaining that investigations by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.

The CBI has been investigating the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case since 2014, while the Narada tapes case, which unfolded ahead of the 2016 elections, is also yet to reach any conclusion.

"Law will take its own course; the Trinamool Congress will not interfere, however big a leader gets involved in it," Ghosh said.

Further, on Sunday, Arpita Mukherjee, left ESI hospital in Kolkata with ED officials and was produced before the Bankshall court.

