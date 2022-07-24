‘Won’t Interfere’: TMC Demands Time-Bound Probe in ED Case Against Chatterjee

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in the SSC scam case on Saturday.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A day after the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, the TMC on Sunday, 24 July, demanded a time-bound investigation in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against the minister, asserting that the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.
Meanwhile, the ED on Sunday moved the Calcutta High Court against the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court order on Chatterjee’s admission at SSKM Hospital.
The central agency has sought to shift Chatterjee to Command Hospital.
At least Rs 20 crore in cash, along with other items, was recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has no connection with the woman from whose possession a huge amount of cash was recovered, news agency PTI reported.
"The party demands time-bound investigation in the case," he said, maintaining that investigations by central agencies in some cases have been going on for many years.
The CBI has been investigating the multi-crore Saradha chit fund case since 2014, while the Narada tapes case, which unfolded ahead of the 2016 elections, is also yet to reach any conclusion.
"Law will take its own course; the Trinamool Congress will not interfere, however big a leader gets involved in it," Ghosh said.
Further, on Sunday, Arpita Mukherjee, left ESI hospital in Kolkata with ED officials and was produced before the Bankshall court.
(With inputs from PTI.)
