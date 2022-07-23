After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests Aide Arpita Mukherjee

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests Aide Arpita Mukherjee

The ED had reportedly recovered a cash amount of approximately Rs 20 crores from her residence on Friday.
Rs 20 crore in cash seized by ED from the premises of an aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee after the agency conducted raids on Friday.

(Photo: PTI)

After West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 July, arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

According to ANI, the ED had recovered a cash amount of approximately Rs 20 crores from her residence on Friday.

