After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests Aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 20 crore in cash seized by ED from the premises of an aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee after the agency conducted raids on Friday.
(Photo: PTI)
After West Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 July, arrested Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.
According to ANI, the ED had recovered a cash amount of approximately Rs 20 crores from her residence on Friday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)