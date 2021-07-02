TMC Urges PM To Remove SG Mehta; Latter Denies Meeting Adhikari

Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 July, urging him to remove Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, alleging that a meeting had been held between Mehta and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is currently being investigated by the CBI in corruption cases, took place.

However, saying that Adhikari 'dropped in unannounced' on Thursday, Mehta, denied the meeting.

In the letter to Modi, MPs of the Trinamool Congress alleged 'conflict of interest' in Mehta's meeting with Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, and said he should be 'immediately removed' as the central government's top lawyer.