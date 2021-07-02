TMC Urges PM To Remove SG Mehta; Latter Denies Meeting Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (left), Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta (right), Image used for representational purposes.
Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 July, urging him to remove Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, alleging that a meeting had been held between Mehta and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is currently being investigated by the CBI in corruption cases, took place.
However, saying that Adhikari 'dropped in unannounced' on Thursday, Mehta, denied the meeting.
In the letter to Modi, MPs of the Trinamool Congress alleged 'conflict of interest' in Mehta's meeting with Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, and said he should be 'immediately removed' as the central government's top lawyer.
The letter also claims that the meeting, 'curiously took place subsequent to meeting of Suvendu Adhikari with the Home Minister Amit Shah'.
The letter mentioned two of these cases:
Narada Case: Currently being investigated by the CBI and ED, where Adhikari was seen taking bribes in a sting operation, the clips of which were publicly circulated by the BJP. Mehta is representing the CBI in the Narada case before the Supreme Court and High Court.
Saradha chit fund case: Also being investigated by the CBI and ED where Datta Sen, the prime accused, had written multiple letters levying grave allegations against Suvendu Adhikari. Mehta has advised and appeared for the CBI in this case as well.
The letter signed by three MPs, Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Mahua Moitra, said that Mehta meeting such a person raises 'some serious questions about the integrity of the post'.
The letter adds that this act (meeting), “Not only reeks of impropriety but also raises the question of integrity, and taints the post occupied by the Solicitor General.”
Saying that there was no question of him meeting with Adhikari, Mehta claimed, “Suvendu Adhikari did come to my residence-cum-office yesterday at around 3 pm, unannounced. Since I was already in a pre-scheduled meeting in my chamber, my staff requested him to sit in the waiting room of my office building and offered him a cup of tea," NDTV reported.
Adhikari on the other hand, told reporters that he had gone to Mehta's house to discuss post-poll violence in Bengal but did not get to meet him.
Urging the PM for Mehta’s removal, the Trinamool wrote, "Such a meeting between an accused in grave offences, with the learned Solicitor General who is advising such investigating agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with his statutory duties."
(With inputs from NDTV)
