Suvendu Adhikari, Brother Accused of Stealing Relief Material

A case was registered on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board, at Kanthi Police Station.

“On 29 May 2021 at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, government tarpaulin whose estimated value is around lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks,” Manna's complaint, dated 1 June, read.

He also said that BJP leaders used armed central security for their protection during the theft, said the NDTV report.