Narada Scam: HC Lets WB CM File New Affidavits With Rs 5k Fine

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 30 June allowed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to file fresh affidavits in the Narada case narrating her government's version on the alleged violent protests outside the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month following the arrest of three leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee, along with state law minister Moloy Ghatak had filed fresh applications for their Narada case affidavits on Monday.