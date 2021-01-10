TMC MP Stokes Controversy by Bringing up Ram, Sita, Hathras Victim

“Is trampling on Hindu sentiment Pishi’s (Mamata Banerjee) idea of appeasement, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya asked.
Kalyan Banerjee accused the Centre of having ‘malice’ and called the state’s governor a ‘conduit pipe of the BJP’. | (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Kalyan Banerjee)

While addressing a public meeting in Barackpore in West Bengal on 9 January, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee stoked controversy when he said, “Sita told lord Ram that it was luck that she got abdicated by Ravana. If I had been kidnapped by your followers, who wrap saffron on their foreheads and shout Jai Shri Ram, my condition would have been like the Hathras victim.”

The video soon went viral on social media. This is not the first time that Banerjee has made a controversial remark. In 2019 July, Banerjee called the finance minister a black snake and called her the worst finance minister till date.

Reacting to what he said, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya asked if it was Pishi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) idea of appeasement, to trample on Hindu sentiment.

West Bengal will be going to polls in April-May 2021.

