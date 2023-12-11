'Cash-for-Query' Case: Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court on Monday, 11 December, against her expulsion from Lok Sabha over the 'cash-for-query' case against her.
(Photo: PTI)
Moitra was expelled from the lower house shortly after Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee submitted its report recommending her expulsion, following on Friday, 8 December.
"The recommendation of expulsion is based solely on the grounds that I've shared my Lok Sabha portal ID and password. There are no rules whatsoever to govern the sharing of logins as the hearing of the ethics committee demonstrates," Moitra said as she addressed the media after the decision.
The committee is investigating allegations levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who claimed that Moitra had given him access to her Parliament ID and password to post questions on her behalf.
Moitra had rejected the allegations during her questioning by the commitee. The complainant in the matter was registered by advocate Jai Dehadrai, who is reported to be a former friend of Moitra's.
