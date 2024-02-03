'No Regrets': BJP MLA Shoots At Shiv Sena Leader Inside Police Station in Thane

BJP's Ganpath Gaikwad and Shiv Sena's Mahesh Gaikwad.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA was arrested for shooting and injuring a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena allegedly over a land dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police officials said on Saturday, 3 February.
Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatrya Shinde told the media.
Both leaders had gone to the police station over an "unresolved issue" following which the conversation snowballed into a heated argument and then a fight, the police said.
Addressing the media in the wee hours, DCP Sudhakar Pathare said that the CCTV visuals have been accessed and they show that the firing took place from one side.
"They had a dispute over an issue and had come to file a complaint at the Hill Line police station. Ganpat fired at Mahesh and his associates and two people were injured. We are still investigating the issue," Pathare said.
The shots were fired in SHO's cabin.
According to the eyewitnesses present, there were not able to figure out exactly why Ganpat started shooting as they were hurriedly taking injured Mahesh to the hospital.
A forensics team was called last night and the cabin has been sealed. The incident has been recorded in a CCTV camera.
Talking to a news channel before his arrest, Ganpat claimed that he used the firearm as his son was being beaten at the police station. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to establish a "kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra, he alleged, as quoted by news agency PTI.
“Yes, I shot (him) myself. I have no regrets. If my son is being beaten in front of the police inside the police station, what will I do?” Ganpat Gaikwad said.
Mahesh is said to be critical after he suffered injuries from six bullets, sources said. The second person injured in the incident has been identified as Rahul Patil. Both are undergoing treatment at Thane's Jupiter Hospital.
Gopal Landge, Sena leader from Kalyan said that Mahesh "underwent surgery which was successful.”
Both Ganpat and Mahesh command significant political influence in the region.
While Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadanavis ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that he will take the issue up.
"Party representatives should remember that the rights that have been given to us by the Constitution should not be misused in this way. We got to know about it late last night. All the rules are the same for everyone. I will talk about this issue with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as well," he said.
Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "There is no law order in this country. It's all on the government and police and these people can do anything they want. If those in power fight like this, then who will the public go to?"
"This is just the beginning, as the elections come closer, the loot-maar will also increase...It also draws a question on the hold the chief minister has in the state," he added.
