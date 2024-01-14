'Never Thought I'd Quit Congress:' Milind Deora Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

After stepping down and "ending his family's 55-year-old relationship" with the Congress party, former Union Minister Milind Deora on Sunday, 14 January, joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After joining the party in Shinde's presence, Deora told reporters in Mumbai, "This is a very emotional day for me. I had never thought that I would quit Congress. Today, I joined Shiv Sena."

Earlier today, Deora had quit the Congress even as the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi is set to kickstart his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur.

"I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).