From Pollsters to TV News: Big Questions Over 2024 Lok Sabha Exit Polls

Axis My India's Chairman Pradeep Gupta broke down on live TV after he got the exit poll predictions completely wrong for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As he got emotional over his predictions defying the results, the anchors made a feeble attempt at consoling him while the camera kept zooming in on his face.

Pradeep claimed that they have been conducting exit polls for the last 10 years, covering 69 elections, out of which they have been correct 65 times.

Axis My India’s exit polls had predicted a landslide victory for the NDA with 361 to 401 seats, aligning with the BJP’s ‘400 paar’ poll slogan.

However, it is not just about Axis My India's poll predictions going wrong; all other major exit poll predictions for news channels were completely off the mark this time.