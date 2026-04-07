11.67% Voters Deleted in West Bengal, 91 Lakh Names Removed After SIR

According to Hindustan Times, approximately 45% of the six million voters flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category during the SIR are likely to be deleted after adjudication. This equates to around 2.7 million names being removed from the rolls, with the process affecting districts such as Murshidabad and Malda most significantly. The electoral roll published on 28 February 2026 listed 70.46 million voters, following the deletion of 6.18 million names during the SIR.