Tamil Nadu BJP Urges EC to Restrain Rahul Gandhi From Campaigning

The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that Rahul Gandhi has violated the model code of conduct ahead of the 6 April Assembly election, and urged the Election Commission on Thursday, 4 March to restrain the Congress leader from campaigning in the state.

The memorandum submitted by the BJP to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo also asked the EC to direct the local police for an FIR against Gandhi, under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC, for his remarks over “another freedom struggle”, reported PTI.

BJP’s state in-charge of election liaison committee, V Balachandran submitted to the EC that Gandhi’s campaign on 1 March at St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari violated provisions for model code of conduct for which strict action must be taken, including prohibitory orders against him campaigning in the state, added the report.