‘Absolutely, Emergency Was a Mistake’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 2 March, said that the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a “mistake”, and what happened during that period (1975 to 1977) was “wrong”.
However, Rahul Gandhi also pointed out that Indira Gandhi’s Emergency period was fundamentally different from the current scenario as the Congress never attempted to capture India's institutional framework.
In conversation with economist Kaushik Basu of Cornell University, Rahul Gandhi said:
Gandhi further added: “Frankly, it (Congress) does not even have that capability. Our design does not allow us to do that.”
Gandhi also said that “modern democracies function because there is an institutional balance in the country.”
“Now there is one big mother institution called the RSS that is penetrating all other Indian institutions,” said Gandhi.
Further, Gandhi said that even if the BJP is defeated in the election, they will still have their people in the institutional structure.
Gandhi added that he would not say “democracy is eroding, would say it is being strangled.”
Responding to a question on internal democracy in the party, Rahul Gandhi said that he has long wanted elections within the Congress and was “literally crucified for this.”
He also added that nobody asks whether there is internal democracy in the BJP, the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) or the Samajwadi Party (SP), but went on to explain that “it doesn’t matter whether others are (internally democratic.)
"You are asking this to a person who has been pushing for elections in the party, in youth organisations for a decade. I was literally crucified for this. I have been attacked by my party people."
Rahul Gandhi shared that as a son, seeing his father walk towards death was more painful than Rajiv Gandhi’s death, knowing completely well that he won’t come out of what he was fighting.
Gandhi also said that his father’s death made him “understand violence”.
“I saw my father's killer lying on a Sri Lankan beach. And I felt bad for him. I was really upset for him. He is somebody else's father. So when someone talks about violence, I sort of sit quietly and say you don't actually understand violence. That's why you are so enamoured by it.”
“And Priyanka said she was feeling the same,” Rahul added.
