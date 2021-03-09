TN Assembly Polls: Vijayakanth’s DMDK Quits AIADMK-BJP Alliance

On Saturday, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had resumed talks with the party after the DMDK scaled down its request to 23 seats, down from its original demand of 41. However, the ruling party was reportedly only willing to offer the DMDK a maximum of 15 seats.

The DMDK’s present request for seat allocation was in order to put it on par with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in the alliance, reported The News Minute.

According to The News Minute, on Monday, the AIADMK had reportedly offered the party 12 Assembly seats.