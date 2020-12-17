Amid Rumours of Joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari Resigns From TMC

Amid buzz of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari has tendered his resignation as a member of Trinamool Congress as well as from other positions in the party to West Bengal CM and TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, ANI reported on Thursday, 17 December.

On Wednesday, the former Trinamool Congress leader had tendered his resignation from the membership of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

On Thursday, Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the Assembly, said according to ANI, “I have received Suvendu Adhikari's resignation letter from my secretariat. I have examined it and will issue a detailed order. Till then it would be wrong to say that it has been accepted or rejected.”

The TMC leader and former state transport and irrigation minister arrived at the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday amid reports that he is likely to join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal this week.