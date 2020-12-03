Suvendu Adhikari Calls Himself ‘Son of West Bengal’ Amid TMC Row

Amid his tensions with the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday, 3 December said “my identity is that I am son of West Bengal and son of India. I will always fight for the people of West Bengal,” ANI reported.

Addressing the meeting TMC stalwart Saugata Roy had with Adhikari and the turmoil that followed afterwards, he said, “We responded to his message yesterday itself. I truthfully said whatever happened at meeting day before yesterday. If he changed his mind since then, it's for him to talk to press. We've nothing further to say. No further discussion thought of with him.”

Suvendu Adhikari Meets TMC Leaders

On Tuesday, 1 December, TMC top leader Saugata Roy, as well as party MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor met Adhikari in North Kolkata, for a two-hour-long discussion on resolving their differences, which Roy claimed was a “success”.

“The meeting was extremely well. Suvendu said he is very much in the party. He is not going anywhere,” IANS had quoted Roy as saying.