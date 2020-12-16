Suvendu Adhikari May Join BJP After Shah’s Bengal Visit: Reports

Former West Bengal Transport and Irrigation Minister and Trinamool Congress heavyweight from East Midnapore district Suvendu Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal this week, sources close to him said.

Insiders said Adhikari may also travel to Delhi seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before 19 December. The Nandigram legislator may resign as an MLA before joining the saffron brigade. Sources said that Adhikari may fly to the national capital on 17 December.