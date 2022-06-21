MLC Polls: Suspecting Cross-Voting, Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting of Sena MLAs

The Congress, meanwhile, alleged foul play, stating that two ailing BJP MLAs used their assistants to cast their votes.

Alleging that two ailing MLAs of the BJP cast their votes in the polls using their assistants, the Congress submitted a complaint to poll officials.

However, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said the two legislators had taken prior permission to cast their votes with an assistant. "It is highly insensitive to raise objections regarding the legislators who are unwell. It is an attempt to waste time," he said.