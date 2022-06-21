MLC Polls: Suspecting Cross-Voting, Uddhav Thackeray Calls Meeting of Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A day after the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday, 21 June, at 12 pm, after suspected cross-voting in the elections.
Two candidates each of the ruling allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena and five candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the MLC polls.
The Shiv Sena's winners were Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi, whereas the Nationalist Congress Party's were Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Nimbalkar.
The Congress, meanwhile, alleged foul play, stating that two ailing BJP MLAs used their assistants to cast their votes.
Alleging that two ailing MLAs of the BJP cast their votes in the polls using their assistants, the Congress submitted a complaint to poll officials.
However, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, said the two legislators had taken prior permission to cast their votes with an assistant. "It is highly insensitive to raise objections regarding the legislators who are unwell. It is an attempt to waste time," he said.