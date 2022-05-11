Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Karnataka HC Marital Rape Trial Against Man

Karnataka High Court had held on 23 March that “a brutal act of sexual assault on the wife, against her consent, albeit by the husband, cannot but be termed to be a rape."
(Photo: Kamran Akhtar/The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 May, refused to stay a Karnataka High Court order that allowed the trial of a man in a marital rape case filed against him by his wife.
The high court had allowed the trial court's order of framing charges for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), LiveLaw reported.
Further, the high court had held on 23 March:
It may be noted that the high court has not ruled on the constitutionality of Exemption 2 to Section 375 IPC.
Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for the man, requested the Supreme Court to stay the high court proceedings and submitted that the trial began on 29 May.
Meanwhile, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the wife, opposed the plea, stating that the trial had already been stayed for over five years.
The Supreme Court will now hear the matter in the third week of July.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 May, will issue its verdict on the batch of pleas challenging the exception to Section 375, which exempts forced sexual intercourse by a man with his wife from the criminal offence of rape.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)