MNM Chief Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth at Poes Garden Home

Superstar-turned-politician, Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan met his contemporary, Rajinikanth, at the latter’s Poes Garden Residence on Saturday, 20 February. The meeting was a 45-minute affair, reported Republic World.
A month earlier, Haasan had announced that he would meet the superstar to seek his support after Rajini announced his decision to not debut in politics over a health scare.
According to ANI, Haasan expressed his disappointment, adding, “I will meet Rajinikanth again after my election campaign. Like his fans, I too have been disappointed but his health is important to me.”
While opting out of the elections, Rajinikanth requested his fans to accept his decisions and asserted that he will continue to serve people without entering into politics.
Haasan launched his party MNM in 2018 and will be making his poll debut in the 2021 Assembly elections, but is yet to confirm which constituency he will be running from. MNM fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but registered a 3.7 percent vote sharing without winning any seats.
