Kamal Haasan Recovering Well After Leg Surgery, Says Shruti Haasan

Kamal Hassan’s daughter Shruti Haasan took to Twitter to announce that the the actor-politician is recovering after undergoing surgery on his leg at Sri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai. The 66-year-old is expected to be discharged in four or five days.
Shruti Haasan and her sister Akshara shared an update on their father's health in a joint statement which reads, "We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!"
He is "in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery", his daughters said, expressing gratitude for "prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him." "The doctors, attendees, and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. A heartfelt thank you from us for all your prayers for his well-being and the immense love showered on him. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!" the statement added.
Kamal Haasan has been campaigning for the April-May Tamil Nadu state elections. “Due to an accident a few years back, I had undergone a surgery on my leg. In continuation to that surgery, I was required to undergo a follow up surgery. The doctors had advised me to take rest till then. I undertook my professional and political responsibilities superseding the advise given, to enable me to reach out to my brothers and sisters," he wrote earlier on Twitter.
