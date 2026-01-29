'Last Photo Was With Ajit Pawar': Baramati Crash Victims' Kin Bid Final Goodbyes

"When my daughter’s name flashed on the breaking news, we realised we had lost her," said the father of Pinky Mali, one of the five people who died on Wednesday, 28 January, in the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Her father says that the last time he spoke to Pinky was on Tuesday, 27 January. "She told me she was going to Baramati with Ajit Pawar and from there would travel to Nanded," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. "She left early this morning. I learnt about the incident when news of Ajit Pawar’s aircraft crash appeared on television. When my daughter’s name flashed on breaking news, we realised we had lost her."