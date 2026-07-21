Celebrities Rally Behind Students After Police Crackdown at CJP Protest

Multiple actors have expressed their concerns on social media over the events that took place. Actor Rohit Saraf shared locations of shelter spots near the protest site saying, "I know one thing... not just our nation, the entire world is listening."

Another Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekkar shared her sentiments via an Instagram post saying, "The students whose futures were jeopardised deserve answers. While I may not agree with everything that has been said at the protest, I strongly believe that meaningful dialogue is where reform begins."

Actress Soha Ali Khan wrote, "The future belongs to the young. May they always have the freedom to question, the courage to speak, and the space to protest peacefully."

Urging a peaceful conversation Aditi Rao Hydari wrote on Instagram, "We must ensure a safe environment built on respect, dignity, and empathy for all our brave students, and for all the determined voices seeking to be heard, with a genuine commitment to constructive dialogue."