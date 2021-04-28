What Precaution Is the EC Taking for Vote Counting Day?

They will be allowed at the centres only if they have received both doses of the vaccination or if they can provide a negative COVID report.

The Election Commission of India, on Wednesday, 28 April, said that unvaccinated candidates will not be allowed inside vote counting centres without a negative COVID report.

Candidates and their agents will need to provide a negative RT-PCR test that is not more than 48 hours old, the EC directed. The order categorically says that no one showing symptoms of COVID ‘like fever, cough, etc’ will be allowed inside the centres.