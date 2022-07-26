SSC Case: After Arresting Partha & Arpita, ED Summons TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and ex-president of West Board of Secondary Education Manik Bhattacharya, on Tuesday, 26 July, in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) case in West Bengal.

The probe agency, which searched his residential premises on 22 July, has asked him to depose at Kolkata's CGO complex at noon on Wednesday, 27 July.

This comes on the heels of Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee being remanded to 10-day ED custody till 3 August on 25 July.

Their premises were searched on 22 July too and the central agency had reportedly recovered Rs 21 crore from Mukherjee's home.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, demanding that she sack Chatterjee immediately.