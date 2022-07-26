SSC Case: After Arresting Partha & Arpita, ED Summons TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and ex-president of West Board of Secondary Education Manik Bhattacharya, on Tuesday, 26 July, in connection with the SSC case in West Bengal.
The probe agency, which searched his residential premises on 22 July, has asked him to depose at Kolkata's CGO complex at noon on Wednesday, 27 July.
This comes on the heels of Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee being remanded to 10-day ED custody till 3 August on 25 July.
Their premises were searched on 22 July too and the central agency had reportedly recovered Rs 21 crore from Mukherjee's home.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, demanding that she sack Chatterjee immediately.
"The teacher recruitment scam was an open secret and everyone in Bengal know about this," he said, adding that “it is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal."
Chatterjee is currently being interrogated at ED's CGO complex office, after he flew in from Bhubaneshwar on 26 July. He was earlier at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, claiming to be unwell but doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar declared him fit.
He was arrested by the central agency on 23 July in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers, clerks, and staff in state-run schools.
Further, SSC job aspirants wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee asking her to "take strict action against Chatterjee."
They alleged that based on the evidence they had the malpractices in the School Service Commission, were indeed smaller compared to the College Service Commission.
"We wrote to you with the intention to inform you, but didn’t receive any response from your end," the aspirants added.
“Ex-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee cannot evade responsibility of this corruption. Along with him, the Chairman of the Commission, Dipak Kar, and others placed in the position of power are all involved in these corrupt practices,” the letter said.
Adding to the war of words that has ensued following the case, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh slammed the West Bengal government on Tuesday, claiming that they had won the 2021 assembly polls to loot Rs 21 crore.
“…Agencies took right action and reached right place that is why large number of bundles of notes is being unearthed. Did you garner votes for this? Will you loot Rs 21 crore by winning in 21 (2021 West Bengal assembly poll)? Who gave you that right?” he told news agency ANI.
BJP IT Cell Chief and West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya too took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, adding that she had tried "everything including furnishing a misleading report to save Partha Chatterjee."
"A fearful Mamata Banerjee is desperate to save herself," he tweeted.
(With inputs from PTI and News18.)
