Sonia Gandhi To Hold Virtual Meet With Opposition Leaders on 20 August

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, as well as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on 20 August, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, 12 August, according to The Times of India.

Reports said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would also be among those attending the meeting.

The meet is aimed at consolidating the unity presented by the Opposition during the just-concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament. Leaders of the Opposition presented a united front during the session and also held a meeting at Parliament on Thursday, ahead of their protest march to Vijay Chowk.