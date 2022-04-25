Sonia, Congress Top Brass To Decide on Prashant Kishor’s Proposal Today: Reports

Amid increasing rumours suggesting that political strategist Prashant Kishor might join the Congress party, the party high command is set to begin a crucial meeting on Monday, 25 April, to decide on whether it will accept the poll strategist’s proposal to revamp the grand old party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This comes after the election strategist held a fresh round of talks with interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on 20 April – their fourth meeting in five days – after which it was said that a proposal by Kishor was under consideration by the grand old party.

The proposal itself, a detailed roadmap, was presented by Kishor on 16 April.