Sonia Gandhi's Personal Secretary Booked on Charges of Rape

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
The Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary PP Madhavan on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman, officials said on Monday, 27 June.
The woman alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of providing her with a job and had promised marriage, they said.
A police officer said the victim was allegedly raped and threatened with dire consequences by the accused if she reported the matter.
"A complaint was received at the Uttam Nagar police station on 25 June. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said M Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police.
He said the police were investigating the allegations levelled against a 71-year-old man who is working as a personal secretary to a senior political leader.
The officials said the woman lives in Delhi and her husband died in 2020. The husband used to work at the Congress party office, they said, adding that he used to affix hoardings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)