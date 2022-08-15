'Centre Maligning Leaders Like Nehru & Gandhi': Sonia Gandhi on Independence Day

Sonia Gandhi.
(File Photo)
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in her Independence Day statement, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was trying to invalidate the contribution of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Chandrashekhar Azad to India's freedom struggle.
Congratulating the country on its 76th Independence Day, the Congress president added that India, through its hard work, scientific temperament, and advancement in the fields of education and healthcare, has left an indelible imprint on the global map.
"Under the leadership of its visionary leaders India laid the foundations of a free, fair, and transparent election system. We also cemented our image as a diverse country proud of its social fabric beyond caste and communal faultlines," she added.
