Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Centre Maligning Leaders Like Nehru & Gandhi': Sonia Gandhi on Independence Day

'Centre Maligning Leaders Like Nehru & Gandhi': Sonia Gandhi on Independence Day

"The Congress will oppose every bid by this government to falsify historical facts," Sonia Gandhi said.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Sonia Gandhi. 

|

(File Photo)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonia Gandhi.&nbsp;</p></div>

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in her Independence Day statement, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was trying to invalidate the contribution of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Chandrashekhar Azad to India's freedom struggle.

“The Indian National Congress (INC) will oppose every bid by this government to falsify historical facts and malign leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Azad-Patel,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Congratulating the country on its 76th Independence Day, the Congress president added that India, through its hard work, scientific temperament, and advancement in the fields of education and healthcare, has left an indelible imprint on the global map.

Also ReadParivarvad, Corruption, Mother of Democracy: PM Modi's I-Day Speech Highlights

"Under the leadership of its visionary leaders India laid the foundations of a free, fair, and transparent election system. We also cemented our image as a diverse country proud of its social fabric beyond caste and communal faultlines," she added.

Also ReadJawaharlal Nehru's Idea of Religion, Equation With Jinnah & Vision for India

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT