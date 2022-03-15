Sonia Gandhi Asks PCC Chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa To Resign

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the presidents of party units in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of the Pradesh Congress Committee in the states, a senior leader said on Tuesday, 15 March.

This comes after the party suffered a miserable defeat in the Assembly elections for the five states, whose results were declared last week.

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s," Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.